Spirit & Truth Ministries/Vineland Soup Kitchen has named Vineland resident Raquel Soto its new executive director. Soto was a recipient of a Home Town Hero Award in 2018. “Growing up as a pastor’s daughter, I can remember when we lived in Philadelphia, and we worked with a ministry that would feed the homeless in the community. I look forward to the opportunity presented to me by Spirit & Truths current Board of Directors and I am very humbled to have been selected to work alongside our current Board, network of volunteers and the community, to serve and help our residents in need of a hot nutritious meal on a daily basis,” Soto said in an issued statement. She and her husband have three children. Spirit & Truth Ministries also posted the election of officers to the reorganized board: Bret Nazarok, vice president; Carol Gurzo, treasurer; and Lynn Harris, secretary. The board also consists of members Dana Catalana, Chelsea Consolo, Debbie Essinger and Bryan Romano.
Contact: 609-272-7295
