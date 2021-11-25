Middle Township Police Department Patrolmen Ray Bradley and Matt Martino were deployed to Afghanistan together, came home together and presented a gift to the police department together — an American flag flown during a combat mission in Afghanistan. Bradley and Martino were deployed from March to late summer, and served three months in Afghanistan in the 177th Fighter Wing. They each attained the rank of Technical Sergeant (E-6), and provided air support for troops on the ground outside Bagram Airport. The patrolmen joined former and current officers who are veterans or active military for a Veterans Day flag presentation at Middle Township Police Department. Nine veterans, including five members of the National Guard, are on the force.
