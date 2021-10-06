 Skip to main content
Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher announced the overall winners of the 2021 #JerseyFreshisCOOLER social media photo contest are Matt and Caitlyn Macrie, of the Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm in Hammonton. The winning photo featured a shot of nearly ripe blueberries still on the bush with the rising sun illuminating on the clouds in the background. The Macries will receive the grand prize of a custom Jersey Fresh 75-quart YETI cooler. There were more than 1,000 photos submitted in this year’s contest. ‘Being part of this family allows me to have a deep appreciation for what goes into making a crop come to fruition,’ Matt Macrie said. ‘To be able to capture a moment that accentuates the pinnacle of what goes into producing our crop means so much to me. It was truly an honor to be chosen the winner of this contest out of what I am sure were many wonderful photos.’

