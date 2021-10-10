 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors
0 comments

Neighbors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present its Citizen of the Year Award to Assemblyman Antwan McClellan at the annual awards dinner Nov. 17 at The Flanders Hotel. McClellan was sworn into the New Jersey General Assembly in January 2020. Prior to being elected, he served on Ocean City Council, Ocean City School Board, was a volunteer basketball coach and coach for the Field of Dreams program in South Jersey. The recipients of the Outstanding Business and Beautification Awards also will be presented at the dinner. The cost to attend the dinner is $55. For reservations, or to congratulate the Assemblyman in the 2021 Program Book, call the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News