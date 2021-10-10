The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present its Citizen of the Year Award to Assemblyman Antwan McClellan at the annual awards dinner Nov. 17 at The Flanders Hotel. McClellan was sworn into the New Jersey General Assembly in January 2020. Prior to being elected, he served on Ocean City Council, Ocean City School Board, was a volunteer basketball coach and coach for the Field of Dreams program in South Jersey. The recipients of the Outstanding Business and Beautification Awards also will be presented at the dinner. The cost to attend the dinner is $55. For reservations, or to congratulate the Assemblyman in the 2021 Program Book, call the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com.