The executive committee of the Pinelands Municipal Council was sworn in March 8 at the group’s annual reorganization. State Senator Vincent Polistina, R-2, officiated at the ceremony at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Building. From left are Secretary/Treasurer Karen Vaccaro, Manchester Township; Member-At-Large Jay Renwick, Shamong Township; Chairman William Pikolycky, Woodbine Borough; Vice chair Deborah Buzby-Cope, Bass River Township; and Polistina. The public is welcome to attend the council’s next meeting at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Stafford Township Municipal Building in southern Ocean County.
