The Stephen M. Metz Community Room at The Arc of Atlantic County was recently dedicated to honor the memory of a Board of Directors member and community volunteer. Metz, of Northfield, was an Atlantic City casino executive who died in 2017. The Metz family holds an annual memorial golf tournament, which has generated over $36,000 in donations for The Arc since 2018. The organization expanded the Adult Day Habilitation Center, located in the main campus in Egg Harbor Township. CEO Scott Hennis said the expansion added 5,000 square feet of space, for a total of 10,000 square feet of service areas where participants living with intellectual and developmental disabilities can focus on learning new skills to build individual independence, while having fun and making new friends. From left, presenting recent tournament proceeds, are Metz family members Bill Metz, Janet Knight, Wayne Miller, Linda Miller, Nina Metz, Juli Metz, Stephanie Metz, Chris McGlynn, Dan McGlynn and Loretta Metz.
