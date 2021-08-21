 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors
0 comments
NEIGHBORS

Neighbors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced the addition of Assistant Prosecutor James Lee to the Trial Unit, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.

Lee was sworn-in by the Honorable Bernard Delury Jr., P.J. Cr., on Aug. 9.

Lee graduated from Penn State University in 2015, earning a bachelor’s degree in Enterprise Risk Management, and graduated from Rutgers University Law School in 2021. He served as the associate managing editor for The Journal of Law and Religion.

Lee has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since March 2016 and is currently in the process of transferring to the New Jersey Army National Guard.

Lee said his grandfather is his inspiration for serving in the U.S Army.

“My grandfather served in the Korean Marine Corps and he retired as a Major. My inspiration for public service is to follow in his footsteps,” said Lee.

Contact: 609-272-7295

ldrake@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News