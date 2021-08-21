MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced the addition of Assistant Prosecutor James Lee to the Trial Unit, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.
Lee was sworn-in by the Honorable Bernard Delury Jr., P.J. Cr., on Aug. 9.
Lee graduated from Penn State University in 2015, earning a bachelor’s degree in Enterprise Risk Management, and graduated from Rutgers University Law School in 2021. He served as the associate managing editor for The Journal of Law and Religion.
Lee has served in the U.S. Army Reserve since March 2016 and is currently in the process of transferring to the New Jersey Army National Guard.
Lee said his grandfather is his inspiration for serving in the U.S Army.
“My grandfather served in the Korean Marine Corps and he retired as a Major. My inspiration for public service is to follow in his footsteps,” said Lee.
Contact: 609-272-7295
