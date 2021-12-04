 Skip to main content
Middle Township High School’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps Commander Susan Blood was awarded Casa Di Amici’s Veterans Day Facebook contest vacation giveaway after she was nominated by a school administrator in early November. The gift includes a two-night vacation getaway at the Wildwood property. Blood served for 19 years in the Coast Guard and has led the Cadet Corps program for the last three years. Her husband Matthew, is also a 22-year Coast Guard veteran. Blood was pulled from her classroom on Monday morning and escorted down to the gym where she was surprised by school officials, a group of her cadets, her husband and Casa Di Amici’s co-owners. ‘I’m a bit speechless and I’m honored because I know that there’s a lot of veterans out there that deserve this,’ Blood said during the presentation. ‘I will definitely enjoy taking this time off. I’m not only grateful, but I am also honored. Thank you.’

