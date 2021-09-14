 Skip to main content
Neighbors
NEIGHBORS

Neighbors

The 2021 delegate to Girls State for American Legion Kenneth B. Hawkins Post 61, based in Atlantic City, is Kennedy Sidibe, a senior at Absegami High School. She was chosen based on her academic skills, character and work ethic, according to the post news release. The Girls State program is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary with the purpose of instilling leadership skills to young women. The week-long program is usually held at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, but was held virtually this year. From left are Sidibe; Patricia Tatum, commander of American Legion Post 61; and Joyce Sidibe, Kennedy’s mother. The attendees practiced social distancing and wore masks but gathered briefly for a photo.

