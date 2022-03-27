St. James AME celebrates Men’s Day
The Rev. Dr. James Coaxum II and the men of St. James AME Church in Atlantic City celebrated their annual Men’s Day service on March 20. The guest speaker was the Rev. Jeffrey Johnson, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Othello, Greenwich Township. Congregation members Harvey Marshall and Leon Bryant were honored during the program for their service to the church.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.