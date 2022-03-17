The Rev. Dr. James Coaxum III, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church in Atlantic City, and Senior Usher’s Ministry President Kevin Brooks, both back row, left, celebrate the Usher’s Ministry’s 125th anniversary on Sunday with members of the Junior and Senior Ushers Board.
Neighbors
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A teacher who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest was arrested again — this ti…
The family of Irving Mayren-Guzman filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the owners of a Pleasantville strip club after the 19-year-old Egg H…
Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s new constituent services director lived in every ward of the city as a child.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superi…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An adult and two children were injured in a crash Friday evening on Pitney Road, police said.
BRIDGETON — Police said a local man attempted to seize a police officer's gun when authorities tried to arrest him early Monday morning.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Gloucester County township, State Police said Wednesday.
A State Police employee from Bridgeton died Friday morning in a crash on Route 206 in Burlington County, State Police said.
LINWOOD — Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School Business Administrator Kim Robinson mad…
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACU…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.