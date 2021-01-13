Van Drew votes against impeachment

Van Drew said he does not believe Trump wanted the protesters to storm the Capitol last week, and he does not believe anything Trump said that day rises to impeachable behavior.

Van Drew was the only member of the New Jersey delegation to vote against certifying all Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, in a vote that happened after the Capitol was cleared of protesters Jan. 6.

He supported challenges to the votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying both states had changed their election rules without going through the state legislatures, as required under the U.S. Constitution.

He said he was not trying to overturn the election but bring attention to ways in which the Constitution was ignored.

Legal challenges to such action by those states and others failed, with commentators saying courts generally allowed emergency changes in election rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Drew switched parties from Democrat to Republican in December 2019, after being one of just three Democrats to vote against the Trump impeachment of that year. In early 2020, Trump held an event in Wildwood that acted as a campaign rally for both Trump and Van Drew, who was re-elected in November.