Van Drew votes against impeachment

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, spoke about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in opposition to impeaching President Donald J. Trump on the floor of the House of Representatives.
“We’ve been here before. We’ve done this before. This has failed before. We’ve fractured our nation using the same process before,” Van Drew said in a one-minute speech. “Congress must be the glue that starts unifying everyone. By the time this process would conclude, the man they want out of office will no longer even be the president.”
Three hours after speaking against the impeachment, Van Drew voted against the resolutions offered on The House floor. The resolution to impeach the president passed by a vote of 232-197.
Nearly half the country supports Trump, Van Drew said.
“This takes their voice away. We must be bigger and better than the most base of instincts that have been driving our political discourse. It is destroying us. Let’s link arms with one another and begin to heal. Let’s stop this impeachment,” Van Drew said.
Earlier Wednesday, Van Drew stressed that Trump is leaving office “in days.”
“This once again splits the country apart. ... It’s going to disenfranchise and hurt the tens of millions of people who still did vote for him,” he said.
Van Drew said he does not believe Trump wanted the protesters to storm the Capitol last week, and he does not believe anything Trump said that day rises to impeachable behavior.
Van Drew was the only member of the New Jersey delegation to vote against certifying all Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, in a vote that happened after the Capitol was cleared of protesters Jan. 6.
He supported challenges to the votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying both states had changed their election rules without going through the state legislatures, as required under the U.S. Constitution.
He said he was not trying to overturn the election but bring attention to ways in which the Constitution was ignored.
Legal challenges to such action by those states and others failed, with commentators saying courts generally allowed emergency changes in election rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Van Drew switched parties from Democrat to Republican in December 2019, after being one of just three Democrats to vote against the Trump impeachment of that year. In early 2020, Trump held an event in Wildwood that acted as a campaign rally for both Trump and Van Drew, who was re-elected in November.
It’s unfortunate Trump did not immediately and in the strongest terms call for the protesters to leave the Capitol building Jan. 6, Van Drew said then. But even had he done so, many Democrats would probably still be pursuing impeachment.
“Some people were talking about it (impeachment) before he was even in office,” Van Drew said. “Now is the time to try to come together.”
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
