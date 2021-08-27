Van Drew introduces Biden censure resolution in House

Calling the president's behavior reckless, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, joined about 12 other Republicans Friday to introduce a resolution condemning and censuring President Joe Biden for "his unacceptable failures regarding the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan."
Van Drew had previously called for the resignation of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.
"The events that took place yesterday shook our nation to its core," Van Drew said. "We lost 13 heroic U.S. servicemembers whose bravery and dedication to their country will never be forgotten."
The decision to withdraw troops was done in such a disorganized manner that the Taliban regained full control of Afghanistan in only nine days, Van Drew said, and took possession of billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment.
"This is a very dark time for our country," Van Drew said. "The way that President Biden has handled the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a terrible disgrace. Too many lives, limbs and minds have been lost fighting to keep our great nation safe. President Biden must be held accountable for his actions."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
