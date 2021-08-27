 Skip to main content
Van Drew introduces Biden censure resolution in House
top story

Van Drew introduces Biden censure resolution in House

Jeff Van Drew

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew appears on Fox News on Sunday night.

 Nicholas Huba

Aug.27 -- The Pentagon reports that the perimeter of Kabul airport was not hit by two blasts on Thursday, as originally reported. Army Major General William Taylor says “we do not believe there was a second explosion” and also updates the number of U.S. casualties during a press briefing.

Calling the president's behavior reckless, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, joined about 12 other Republicans Friday to introduce a resolution condemning and censuring President Joe Biden for "his unacceptable failures regarding the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan."

Van Drew had previously called for the resignation of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.

"The events that took place yesterday shook our nation to its core," Van Drew said. "We lost 13 heroic U.S. servicemembers whose bravery and dedication to their country will never be forgotten." 

The decision to withdraw troops was done in such a disorganized manner that the Taliban regained full control of Afghanistan in only nine days, Van Drew said, and took possession of billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment. 

"This is a very dark time for our country," Van Drew said. "The way that President Biden has handled the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a terrible disgrace. Too many lives, limbs and minds have been lost fighting to keep our great nation safe. President Biden must be held accountable for his actions."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

