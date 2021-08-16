Van Drew calls for Biden resignation as Kim works to get Afghans out of country

When asked by host and former GOP Georgia Congressman Trey Gowdy how the exit would have been different under a Republican administration, Van Drew said it would have been conducted with an exit plan using on-the-ground intelligence and with demands made on the Taliban.

“We would have made it extremely clear to the Taliban if they do anything in any way to harm the world around them … the reign of hell is going to come down on them,” Van Drew said. “Instead we’re dealing out of weakness. We’re begging them.”

President Donald Trump had also intended to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan this year.

Earlier Sunday, Van Drew issued a statement on Afghanistan that called Biden’s “decision to simply hand Afghanistan back to the Taliban” right before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks “one of the most shocking and embarrassing failures of leadership in American history.”

But the statement did not call for Biden, or anyone else, to resign.

Kim had issued a statement Friday, before the Taliban took control of Kabul, praising Biden.