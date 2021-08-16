Van Drew calls for Biden, Harris to resign over Afghanistan withdrawal

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, called for the resignations of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and others over the country’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan that he said has left thousands of people likely to be killed in its wake.
“Every day I wake up as a congressman … and wonder what’s going to be next. With this administration, it’s been failure after failure after failure,” Van Drew said. “It’s time for this president to resign, for this vice president to resign, for the Senate president and our speaker to resign.”
Biden will cut short his Camp David vacation and return to Washington, D.C., to address the nation on Afghanistan, his office said Monday.
He made the statements on the Fox News Show “Sunday Night in America.”
Also on the show was former Trump Administration State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who said tens of thousands of people left in the country who helped the U.S. over the last 20 years are “sitting ducks to be annihilated by the Taliban.”
On Monday, Van Drew said he called for the resignations out of frustration over a what he called a continuous series of bad decisions by the Biden Administration, which he believes are threatening the country's security and power. First on that list was the southern border crisis, with illegal immigration virtually uncontrolled, he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, however, praised Biden's actions in Afghanistan.
"The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken," Pelosi said in part. "The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions ... Congress shares the President's concern for Afghans who have assisted the U.S. efforts in country, and we passed Special Immigrant Visa legislation to provide for their relocation on a strong, bipartisan basis."
Afghanis who helped the U.S. are going to be tortured, raped and beheaded, Van Drew said.
“The president promised us this wouldn’t happen, promised it wouldn’t be like Vietnam, with people taken away off the top of the embassy … None of it was right,” Van Drew said.
When asked by host and former GOP Georgia Congressman Trey Gowdy how the exit would have been different under a Republican administration, Van Drew said it would have been conducted with an exit plan using on-the-ground intelligence and with demands made on the Taliban.
“We would have made it extremely clear to the Taliban if they do anything in any way to harm the world around them … the reign of hell is going to come down on them,” Van Drew said. “Instead we’re dealing out of weakness. We’re begging them.”
Earlier Sunday Van Drew issued a statement on Afghanistan that called Biden’s “decision to simply hand Afghanistan back to the Taliban” right before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks “one of the most shocking and embarrassing failures of leadership in American history.”
But the statement did not call for Biden, or anyone else, to resign.
