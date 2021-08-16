Van Drew calls for Biden, Harris to resign over Afghanistan withdrawal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, however, praised Biden's actions in Afghanistan.

"The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken," Pelosi said in part. "The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions ... Congress shares the President's concern for Afghans who have assisted the U.S. efforts in country, and we passed Special Immigrant Visa legislation to provide for their relocation on a strong, bipartisan basis."

Afghanis who helped the U.S. are going to be tortured, raped and beheaded, Van Drew said.

“The president promised us this wouldn’t happen, promised it wouldn’t be like Vietnam, with people taken away off the top of the embassy … None of it was right,” Van Drew said.

When asked by host and former GOP Georgia Congressman Trey Gowdy how the exit would have been different under a Republican administration, Van Drew said it would have been conducted with an exit plan using on-the-ground intelligence and with demands made on the Taliban.