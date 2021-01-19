State tops 380,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 23,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday.
Around the state, 388,160 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 343,957 first doses and 43,969 doses vaccines.
In Atlantic County 12,042 doses have been administered; 5,591 have been administered in Cape May and 5,938 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.