State Attorney General launches early version of use-of-force dashboard
State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Tuesday announced the launch of early, "beta" version of the state's use-of-force dashboard.

The dashboard catalogues every instance in which any of New Jersey's 38,000 police officers used force against a civilian.

Under current policy, all officers are required to submit detailed information about use of force they perform or witness within 24 hours of the incident, Grewal said.

"We are committed to making New Jersey a national leader on policing reform, and our Use of Force Dashboard is a central piece of that effort," the attorney general said. "That’s why we’re so eager to get public feedback. We recognize that true accountability is impossible without transparency, and we want to learn how we can make our Use of Force Dashboard as transparent and accessible as possible."

It can be accessed at njoag.gov/force. Members of the public are invited to test the dashboard and provide feedback at https://innovatenj.jotform.com/210885101519048.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

