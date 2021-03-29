Somers Point man loses appeal in 2016 murder at 'The Walk' in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — A Somers Point man serving life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a romantic rival at The Walk in Atlantic City did not have his constitutional rights violated, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision last week.
Luis Maisonet, 56, was appealing his conviction on the grounds that his constitutional right to counsel was denied by the trial judge when he requested a continuance of his hearing in order to retain a private attorney instead of the public defender who was representing him.
Maisonet's request, made just before the jury was set to enter the courtroom for the December 2017 trial, was denied by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor, records show.
The New Jersey Supreme Court on March 23 said that the court acted fairly and there was not a violation of Maisonet's rights, affirming a previous Appellate Division ruling.
"When a defendant shows up on the morning of a murder trial, a year after indictment, and asks for time to call family members to see if they might provide funds for a private attorney, it can hardly be said that denying a request for an adjournment amounts to an abuse of discretion," reads the opinion written by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.
The decision was not shared by all the judges on the court, as Justices Fabiana Pierre-Louis and Barry T. Albin dissented, stating that the Taylor did not properly analyze Maisonet's request before denying it.
“We are delighted that the Supreme Court agreed with Judge Taylor’s decision in the trial court. This defendant only sought to delay the inevitable finding that he purposely murdered Christopher Romero, and will continue to spend the rest of his life in state prison as a result of his selfish acts,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
According to the court record, around noon on Sept. 1, 2016, Maisonet walked into the Zumiez store at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City and shot Christopher Romero, 26, of Absecon. Romero was dating Maisonet's ex-girlfriend, with whom Maisonet wanted to resume a romantic relationship.
Maisonet fled from the scene and shot himself before being tackled to the ground by an off-duty Camden County police officer, who wrestled the gun from Maisonet.
Both Maisonet and Romero were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where Romero was pronounced dead and Maisonet was listed in critical condition.
Maisonet was found guilty in December of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at a person, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted person. He will not be eligible for parole for 65 years.
