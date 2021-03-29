Somers Point man loses appeal in 2016 murder at 'The Walk' in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — A Somers Point man serving life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a romantic rival at The Walk in Atlantic City did not have his constitutional rights violated, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision last week.

Luis Maisonet, 56, was appealing his conviction on the grounds that his constitutional right to counsel was denied by the trial judge when he requested a continuance of his hearing in order to retain a private attorney instead of the public defender who was representing him.

Maisonet's request, made just before the jury was set to enter the courtroom for the December 2017 trial, was denied by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor, records show.

The New Jersey Supreme Court on March 23 said that the court acted fairly and there was not a violation of Maisonet's rights, affirming a previous Appellate Division ruling.

"When a defendant shows up on the morning of a murder trial, a year after indictment, and asks for time to call family members to see if they might provide funds for a private attorney, it can hardly be said that denying a request for an adjournment amounts to an abuse of discretion," reads the opinion written by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.