Russell A. Hill, former assistant dean at Temple, educational researcher and entrepreneur, dies at 88

"He had a thirst for knowledge," said his son David. "His focus was about community and bettering society."

At Temple, Dr. Hill was a teacher of teachers, serving as an associate professor and director of the College of Education's National Teacher Corps program, Intern Teaching Program for Special Education, and Intern Teaching Program for College Graduates.

As the college's assistant dean for research and development from 1967-69, he monitored budgets for more than 60 projects, chaired many committees and oversaw groundbreaking new programs such as job support for disadvantaged Black veterans of the Vietnam War and a doctoral program to train bicultural educators.

At Research for Better Schools, he created and oversaw dozens of academic programs that examined and promoted citizenship, morals and ethics, achievement competence training and other initiatives. One of his projects was summarized in a paper called Putting Pizzazz in Programed Instruction.

"He was driven and inquisitive," said his granddaughter Laura.

Born Feb. 27, 1933, in Galion, Ohio, Hill grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, and New York City. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and philosophy from Juniata College in 1955.