Poll finds majority wants states to decide concealed carry gun laws

A recent Monmouth University poll found a most adults want states to decide concealed carry gun laws. A recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law against concealed carry of firearms in New York. The decision is expected to affect similar laws in New Jersey and five other states.

 Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press

WEST LONG BRANCH — More than half of Americans want states to determine who can carry concealed handguns, a recent Monmouth University Poll found.

A June 23 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law against concealed carry of firearms in New York, saying it violated rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Both the Supreme Court and the American public are bitterly divided on the question of gun access. The big difference, though, is a majority of the public comes down on the opposite side of the issue from a majority of the court,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The court's decision is expected to affect similar laws in New Jersey and five other states that require people to show a serious need for obtaining a concealed carry permit before issuing one.

People living in those six states — California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York — were even more supportive of states' rights to limit guns, the poll found.

Public support remains high for comprehensive background checks, red flag laws and a national gun registry.

But most Americans (55%) agree with gun advocates that the nation’s mental health crisis is a bigger contributor to mass shootings than the ease of obtaining firearms (33%), according to the poll.

“Other countries with similar public mental health challenges experience far less gun violence than the U.S. These results may indicate that gun advocates’ messaging about mental health being at the root of these mass shootings has been fairly effective with the American public. This new gun safety law, and its focus on mental health remedies, reinforces that message,” said Murray.

About a week ago President Joe Biden signed federal law to toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people deemed to be dangerous.

Most of the legislation's $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools, in the wake of the recent massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

Concerning concealed carry of a handgun, 56% of Americans say that individual states should be allowed to limit it by requiring permit applicants to demonstrate that they need the weapon for their work or for protection.

Another 42% side with the court’s recent decision and say states should not be able to restrict concealed carry of licensed weapons.

Just 30% of Americans see the Second Amendment as offering an absolute right to bear arms, while 54% say the right is important but should have restrictions, and 15% say it would be better for the country to end the right to bear arms.

Among current gun owners, 49% view the Second Amendment as an absolute right while 47% say the right to bear arms should have some restrictions.

Other findings:

  • 83% supported a comprehensive background check requirement for all gun purchasers. This includes 76% of current gun owners.

  • 75%, including 60% of gun owners, support a federal red flag law that would allow police to temporarily take away the guns of someone who poses a threat to themselves or others.

  • 60% support establishing a national gun ownership database 

Currently, 35% of American adults say they own a gun, pistol, or rifle. By gender, that includes 49% of men and 21% of women.

The top reasons for owning a gun are personal safety (71%) and to protect property (62%). Just under half say a major reason for having a gun is to go hunting (47%) or target shooting (43%).

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from June 23 to June 27 with 978 adults in the United States, according to the polling center. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Traditional wine battle returns in northern Spain

