Philly health officials recommend masks indoors. Are businesses ready?

Acceptance met frustration as Philadelphians reacted to health officials' urging that residents resume wearing masks indoors in public places even if they are fully vaccinated.

The recommendation came after health officials counted more COVID-19 cases among children too young to be vaccinated.

Overall, COVID-19 case rates are rising again in Philadelphia and the region but are still well below peak levels. By Thursday, the two-week average had risen to 64 cases per day, up from 24 in late June and early July.

Some business owners are fast complying with the suggestion. Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, who owns the South Philadelphia Thai restaurant Kalaya, said she would require her workers to don masks again, effective Friday.

It's a minor annoyance that benefits the vulnerable, said Susan Jacobson, the communications consultant who heads the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, which says it represents area businesses with a total of 600,000 employees.

The group is urging members to accept the mask cost-and-benefit calculus. "Wearing a mask temporarily is just not a heavy lift," she said. "We can still go back to work, and enjoy the benefits of Center City. If we need to take extra precautions that could end up saving lives or preventing a backslide, I'm all in."