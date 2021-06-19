Philadelphia City Council presses ahead with benefits bill for airport workers after American Airlines seeks delay

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D., Pa.), vice chair of the House subcommittee on aviation, was one of the signatories. "We just got done bailing out this industry," Lamb said in an interview. "When you do that, I think it gives us a say in how their workers should be treated."

American, in a response to the delegation's letter, said it "cares deeply about working families, especially low-wage workers." The airline expects average daily departures from Philadelphia to be down 30% this summer, compared to 2019 levels, and anticipates "significant" financial loss overall in the second quarter.

Some small business owners also objected to the speed at which the legislation was moving through council, and its costs for their shops and restaurants when airport traffic has yet to recover from pandemic declines. Those entrepreneurs — who operate under an airport program for disadvantaged business enterprises, geared toward women and people of color — expressed their concerns to Johnson's office and the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.