Penn State faculty push for mandatory vaccinations days after a second student dies

University officials also said unvaccinated people would be required to wear masks indoors and vaccinated people would be strongly encouraged to do the same. In areas with high transmission of the virus, everyone will be required to wear masks indoors, they said.

While not requiring vaccination, President Eric Barron asserted that the university wants everyone to be vaccinated and said the success of the fall semester depends on it.

“Let me be clear,” he said. “Penn State is not impartial when it comes to getting vaccinated. ... Getting vaccinated is the single best way to protect yourself and our community from serious illness.”

Shortly after the town hall, the faculty coalition said the university’s plan failed to address many of their requests, including providing remote learning options for those concerned about the virus and requiring everyone to wear masks, even those who had been vaccinated.

“This is not enough,” said Valerie Braman, a faculty member and spokesperson for the group.

The university intends to go forward with plans to bring tens of thousands of students back to campus in a few weeks and hold most of its classes in person — 95% at its University Park classes in person and 88% at its other campuses around the commonwealth.