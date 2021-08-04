Penn State faculty push for mandatory vaccinations days after a second student dies

As coronavirus cases again rise, faculty at Pennsylvania State University are calling on the administration to require all students and staff to be vaccinated before they return for the fall semester.
“More than 600 universities and colleges in the U.S. have implemented a COVID-19 vaccination requirement,” the Coalition for a Just University, a faculty group long critical of the university’s handling of the coronavirus, said Tuesday in a statement. “But Penn State is not among them. Instead, the Penn State administration has merely encouraged students to get vaccinated and offered incentives for vaccination.”
The group’s urging comes as the delta variant has fueled a surge in cases and follows the death last weekend of a second Penn State student from coronavirus-related complications. Neil Patel, 20, a finance major from Upper Merion and a member of Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College, died after a months-long hospital stay and battle against the virus, according to a post his father wrote on a GoFundMe page for his son Sunday.
At a town-hall meeting Tuesday, Penn State leaders affirmed their decision not to mandate vaccination but said they would require unvaccinated students and staff members to be regularly tested for the virus or face penalties. Unvaccinated students will be tested before they move into the residence halls this month and every week after that, said Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs.
University officials also said unvaccinated people would be required to wear masks indoors and vaccinated people would be strongly encouraged to do the same. In areas with high transmission of the virus, everyone will be required to wear masks indoors, they said.
While not requiring vaccination, President Eric Barron asserted that the university wants everyone to be vaccinated and said the success of the fall semester depends on it.
“Let me be clear,” he said. “Penn State is not impartial when it comes to getting vaccinated. ... Getting vaccinated is the single best way to protect yourself and our community from serious illness.”
Shortly after the town hall, the faculty coalition said the university’s plan failed to address many of their requests, including providing remote learning options for those concerned about the virus and requiring everyone to wear masks, even those who had been vaccinated.
“This is not enough,” said Valerie Braman, a faculty member and spokesperson for the group.
The university intends to go forward with plans to bring tens of thousands of students back to campus in a few weeks and hold most of its classes in person — 95% at its University Park classes in person and 88% at its other campuses around the commonwealth.
At a board of trustees meeting this summer, Barron said the university would keep in place many of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts from last year. That includes a public dashboard — where case numbers are recorded — as well as quarantine space and the testing of waste water for the virus.
The University Park campus, with more than 40,000 students, saw thousands of coronavirus cases last year but did not shut down. The university’s dorms were about three-quarters filled and the school held a mix of in-person and remote classes.
Vaccination policies at area campuses vary. Some — including the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel, Villanova, Widener, Cabrini, Neumann, the College of New Jersey, and Princeton — are requiring both students and employees to be vaccinated. Others have issued the mandate just for students.
