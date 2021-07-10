Osaka returns to spotlight on red carpet at The ESPYS

“I just really want to not say a long speech because I’m a bit nervous,” Osaka said. “This year has been a really, it hasn’t even finished, but it’s been really tough for a lot of us. For me, I just want to say I really love you guys.”

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball won as best breakthrough athlete. The best game award was Gonzaga's 93-90 win over UCLA in the semifinals of the men's NCAA Tournament. DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama and now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, won as best men's college athlete.

UConn freshman basketball sensation Paige Bueckers won as women's college athlete. She urged greater media coverage for Black female athletes.

“They've given so much to this sport, the community, and society as a whole, and their value is undeniable,” she said. “I think we should also use this power together to also celebrate Black women. To all the incredible Black women in my life, on my teams, to Breonna Taylor and all the lives lost, and to those names who I have not yet learned but I hope to share, I stand behind you and I'll continue to follow you and follow your lead and fight for you guys.”

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels' two-way sensation, won as best MLB player. The Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory was named best championship moment.