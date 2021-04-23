Ocean City Police Department to step up enforcement in wake of issues with unruly teenage bike riders

OCEAN CITY — The city's police department will step up patrols along the Boardwalk and downtown after a large group of teenagers on bikes held up traffic last weekend.

Police Chief Jay Prettyman said he spoke with Mayor Jay Gillian and police department supervisors to develop an action plan to help combat the issue. The city's plan includes stepped up enforcement of motor vehicle laws and the issuance of summonses to kids who violate any laws or ordinances.

During the incidents, kids antagonized people in vehicles, insulting drivers, and smacking the hoods of cars.

Prettyman said this has been an issue in other cities around the state.

