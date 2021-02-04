'Nothing good can come of it', Van Drew says of Twitter

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Thursday he deleted his Twitter account this week because the platform had become so negative.
"You know when you are a kid and your parents tell you, 'Nothing good can come of it?'" Van Drew said. "Well nothing good can come of that (Twitter)."
His decision had nothing to do with Twitter banning former President Donald Trump, Van Drew said. Facebook also did so but he is not dropping his Facebook account, he said.
Misinformation and the hate, harassment and extremism they see on social media were the two most cited reason why 64% of respondents said social media has a negative effect n the county, according to an October 2020 Pew Research poll.
About 78% of those who identify as Republicans or leaning Republican said social media has a negative effect, compared to 53% of those who said they are Democrats or lean Democrat.
Van Drew had about 20,000 Twitter followers when he dropped the account, and he has a similar number of Facebook followers. He is now relying instead on his direct email to constituents, public meetings, his web page and Facebook account, Van Drew said.
Elected as a Democrat in 2018, he has been heavily criticized by Democrats since voting against Trump's impeachment in 2019 and then switching parties to Republican, saying Trump had his "undying support" in an Oval Office press conference.
One of the Democrats who vied for the right to challenge Van Drew in 2020, Brigid Callahan Harrison, noticed his absence from Twitter on Wednesday and tweeted out, "Hey @congressmanJVD: looks like you’ve deleted your Tweets. Is that because now that Trump is gone you want to rewrite history? We’ll remember how you betrayed your constituents, your party, your nation, &the Constitution."
Harrison, of Longport, is a professor of political science at Montclair State University.
Negativity is all over social media, he said, "but Twitter seems particularly bad."
Van Drew, whose new House committee assignments include Homeland Security and Transportation, said issues of Internet security and how the government treats social media platform giants will be in the forefront going forward.
"They are publishers at this point," he said of their control over what information can be shared. "They should be treated that way."
That would mean they would lose legal protections against libel that they now have as open channels of communication.
"It's quite amazing child pornography and all kinds of things are left on by these providers, but conservative speech ... they are able to make sure to take that off," Van Drew said.
While U.S. Congressman Chris Smith, R-4th, also dropped his Twitter account recently, Van Drew said it was just a coincidence.
"He's one of the most gentle men there are," Van Drew said of Smith. "He doesn't like foul, nasty things."
Criticism against Van Drew returned to the forefront when he voted against certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential Election in two states, despite a number of his Republican colleagues in Congress doing the opposite after the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill. He also voted against the second impeachment of Trump.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.