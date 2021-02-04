'Nothing good can come of it', Van Drew says of Twitter

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Thursday he deleted his Twitter account this week because the platform had become so negative.

"You know when you are a kid and your parents tell you, 'Nothing good can come of it?'" Van Drew said. "Well nothing good can come of that (Twitter)."

His decision had nothing to do with Twitter banning former President Donald Trump, Van Drew said. Facebook also did so but he is not dropping his Facebook account, he said.

Misinformation and the hate, harassment and extremism they see on social media were the two most cited reason why 64% of respondents said social media has a negative effect n the county, according to an October 2020 Pew Research poll.

About 78% of those who identify as Republicans or leaning Republican said social media has a negative effect, compared to 53% of those who said they are Democrats or lean Democrat.

Van Drew had about 20,000 Twitter followers when he dropped the account, and he has a similar number of Facebook followers. He is now relying instead on his direct email to constituents, public meetings, his web page and Facebook account, Van Drew said.