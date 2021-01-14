 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Thursday
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 16,466 cases with 392 deaths and 7,107 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,047 cases with 150 deaths and 4,286 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,428 cases with 243 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

