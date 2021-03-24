 Skip to main content
New Jersey to see significant boost in Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply
coronavirus press briefing

Judy Persichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, speaks during Gov. Phil Murphy's daily coronavirus press briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

New Jersey received a pair of "pleasant surprises" from Johnson & Johnson this week, State Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday during the state's COVID-19 briefing.

This week, the state received more than 10,000 doses of the single-doses vaccine when it did not expect a shipment at all.

The company informed officials that next week the number will increase to 50,000 to help push the state's weekly allocation from the federal government to nearly 500,000.

"Another good surprise," Persichilli said.

At the time of the briefing, the state reported 3,638,002 total doses administered, including 2,416,860 first doses and 1,289,353 second doses. Atlantic County has administered 119,823 doses; Cape May County had administered 52,687; and Cumberland County has administered 51,092.

This increase will also be within the same time frame in which Gov. Phil Murphy said he expects supply to "explode" as a result of larger shipments.

Murphy reported 3,227 new cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 774,100. There were another 28 deaths for a total of 21,757 and 2,535 probable deaths.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

