New Jersey to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday no one in the state has experienced the blood clotting issues the agencies are reviewing.

"No one who has received this vaccine should panic or worry," Murphy said, adding the pause in administration of the vaccine is a "precautionary and smart step."

Any slowdown in the dissemination of the shots could have broad implications for the global vaccination effort. The J&J vaccine held immense promise because its single-dose regimen and relatively simple storage requirements would make it easier to use, especially in less affluent countries.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died, and all of the cases remain under investigation.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the United States, the vast majority with no or mild side effects.