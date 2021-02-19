New Jersey has yet to receive 230,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted for this week

New Jersey has not received nearly 230,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that state officials were expecting this week, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday..

Inclement weather in the southern states has delayed vaccine shipments across the country as many of the shipping companies are based in the region, she added.

"But we did hear some good news this morning," Persichilli said. "We are working with our federal partners to ensure delayed vaccines to some of our mega sites. Our federal partners told us this morning that they have located and expect to deliver some delayed first doses of Pfizer vaccine."

The doses, Persichilli said, should arrive Saturday. They were expected Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy reported another 2,679 cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 678,306. Additionally, 64 new deaths were confirmed for a total of 20,495 and 2,289 probable deaths.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the state had administered 1,559,569 vaccinations, with 1,102,687 being first doses and 456,045 being second doses.

Murphy noted that the small increase from yesterday was due to four of the state's six mega sites being closed due to the winter storm.