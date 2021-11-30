New Jersey and national GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

“Real people are being fired, kicked out of college, and discriminated against in various ways due to vaccine mandates imposed by Governor Murphy and others,” said one co-sponsor, State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

Testa, who sponsored the bill with State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic, estimated the bill will save more than a million New Jerseyans from unnecessary harm, discrimination, and compliance burden.

The senators said a growing body of scientific evidence supports the protective power of natural immunity. They cited writings by Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University, pointing to more than 15 significant studies demonstrating how “the emerging science suggests that natural immunity is as good as or better than vaccine-induced immunity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in August that COVID-19 survivors who ignored advice to get vaccinated were more than twice as likely to get infected again. A more recent study from the CDC, looking at data from nearly 190 hospitals in nine states, determined that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were five times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who didn’t have a prior infection.