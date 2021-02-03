 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to sign executive order increasing indoor capacities to 35%
0 comments
featured

Murphy to sign executive order increasing indoor capacities to 35%

coronavirus press briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on Friday, May 15, 2020. Photo by Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

 Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he will sign an executive order increasing the capacity for a number of indoor businesses and venues.

During the state's COVID-19 briefing, the governor said the order will go into effect 8 a.m. Friday, increasing capacities to 35% and lifting the 10 p.m. restaurant curfew statewide. Indoor bar seating will remain prohibited, Murphy said.

The state first reopened indoor dining at a 25% capacity limit on Sept. 4.

"I don't know this to be the case, but I believe it to be the case: we're the only state in America that hasn't wavered up or down from that (limit)," Murphy said. "And today, we go up and we go up responsibly."

Murphy added that the public's continued adherence of safety guidelines gave the state the confidence to expand the limits of indoor activities.

"We are able to take steps forward today because of the millions of you who have taken responsibility for ending this pandemic to heart — through constant social distancing, wearing your face masks, and exercising common sense," Murphy said.

Additionally, indoor entertainment and recreation areas and personal care businesses will see a similar increase Friday, Murphy said. Indoor gatherings such as religious ceremonies and services, wedding ceremonies, political activities and memorial services and funerals will expand to a 35% capacity limit, but no greater than 150 people. Performance venues will have the same guidelines.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News