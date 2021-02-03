Murphy to sign executive order increasing indoor capacities to 35%

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he will sign an executive order increasing the capacity for a number of indoor businesses and venues.

During the state's COVID-19 briefing, the governor said the order will go into effect 8 a.m. Friday, increasing capacities to 35% and lifting the 10 p.m. restaurant curfew statewide. Indoor bar seating will remain prohibited, Murphy said.

The state first reopened indoor dining at a 25% capacity limit on Sept. 4.

"I don't know this to be the case, but I believe it to be the case: we're the only state in America that hasn't wavered up or down from that (limit)," Murphy said. "And today, we go up and we go up responsibly."

Murphy added that the public's continued adherence of safety guidelines gave the state the confidence to expand the limits of indoor activities.

"We are able to take steps forward today because of the millions of you who have taken responsibility for ending this pandemic to heart — through constant social distancing, wearing your face masks, and exercising common sense," Murphy said.