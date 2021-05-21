Murphy to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated, report says

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to announce Monday that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings, according to a report from NJ.com.
In accordance with the most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new state guidelines will go into effect next Friday, the start of Memorial Day weekend.
Earlier this week, Murphy said New Jersey was not “out of the woods yet" when it came to dropping the mask mandate.
The report cited "multiple sources with knowledge of the plan."
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
