Murphy: Those with Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'shouldn't panic'
top story

Murphy: Those with Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'shouldn't panic'

rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_6-4-20-3

Gov. Phil Murphy during one of his COVID-19 media briefings in Trenton.

 Rich Hundley III / The Trentonian

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said no adverse affects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been reported in the state.

During the state's COVID-19 briefing, the governor addressed concerns stemming from the federal government pausing the distribution of the vaccine due to six reported instances of severe blood clotting.

Nearly 7 million people had received the vaccine at the time of the pause, with 240,000 coming from New Jersey.

"I want to repeat that no one who has received this vaccine should panic or worry," Murphy said. "This review by the CDC and FDA is coming out of an abundance of caution.

"Moreover, this review is critical our efforts, both statewide and nationwide, to ensure confidence in our vaccination program and in the vaccines themselves," Murphy added.

The total number of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations make up around 4% of the state total, Murphy added, and it shouldn't alter the state's goal of vaccinating 4.7 million adults by June 30.

As of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the state had fully vaccinated 2,292,316.

State Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the six people with the blood clotting issue are all women, ages 18-48 years, with low blood platelet levels. Their symptoms developed 6-13 days after vaccination. In the state, 47,266 women in that age range have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"While the department understands that the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has raised some concerns about receiving COVID-19 vaccines overall," she said, "it's important to remember the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 is much greater than experiencing this extremely rare possible side effect that prompted the federal government, out of an abundance of caution, to pause J & J administration and take time to analyze the data."

All vaccine sites across the state have taken Johnson & Johnson out of their inventory, the commissioner said. Existing doses will remain in "appropriately monitored" store units, ready to be used when the pause is lifted.

For those who have received the vaccine within the last three weeks, Persichilli recommends calling your health care provider or going to the nearest hospital if you're experiencing leg pain, abdominal discomfort or pain, shortness of breath or a severe headache.

The governor also reported 2,828 new cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 845,201. There were also 43 new deaths for a total of 22,414 with 2,592 probable deaths.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the hospitalization total was at 2,281 with 457 individuals in critical or intensive care.

The state's infection rate was 0.92 people per one infected person, indicating that the virus has stopped spreading.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

