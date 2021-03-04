 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy signs extension to utility shutoff moratorium
0 comments

Murphy signs extension to utility shutoff moratorium

50828145808_e6ebb37b1b_o.jpg

Governor Phil Murphy presents his state of the state address, for later broadcast, at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. January, 10, 2021 It was not open to the public, only the Governor's staff.

 Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order extending the moratorium preventing the shutoff of utilities for state residents through at least June 30.

Through Executive Order 229, the moratorium applies to all public and private gas, electric and water utilities. The current moratorium, put in place by Executive Order 190, expires March 15.

"Despite the fact that we now see the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are still reeling from the economic impacts of the virus," Murphy said in a news release. "This extension, along with our prior extension, is the right thing to do to help New Jerseyans who are struggling to make ends meet."

The extension also applies to cable and telecommunications providers, the release said. Under the moratorium, these providers are prohibited from disconnecting Internet service in households that have one or more school-age children that may be using the services for educational purposes. Providers must also restore Internet service if a household experiences a change of circumstances where children must use the Internet for school.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX Starship lands in Texas and then explodes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News