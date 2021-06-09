 Skip to main content
Murphy reports COVID-19 numbers 'we have not seen since early last October'
Murphy reports COVID-19 numbers 'we have not seen since early last October'

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 889,408.

There were also 14 new deaths for a total of 23,631 and 2,685 probable deaths. As of Wednesday, New Jersey had 436 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 104 in critical or intensive care and 60 on ventilators.

"These continue to be lows that we have not seen since very early last October," Murphy said.

Around the state, 9,356,704 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered. The state has administered 8,998,730 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,261,156 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 169,560 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,430,716.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

