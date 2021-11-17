Mummers Parade returning to Philly on New Year's Day 2022

"Could there be a couple of knuckleheads? That obviously has surfaced in other years," she said. "I can't say there won't be, but I can say that the Mummers leadership is very committed to dealing with those knuckleheads."

Squilla said the Mummers have been "100%" receptive to the mandatory trainings.

"They're taking it very seriously. They understand the ramifications, the negative impact of what is done, whether it's one or two members, it represents 10,000 of them," he said. "It's easy to brush off and say 'That was just one guy,' but we have to make sure that they're responsible for all members out there."

When it comes to COVID-19 precautions, Ott Lovell said there is no limit on crowd size, but the city is encouraging masking for participants and spectators (which, if you've been to an event in Philly in the last six months, goes over about as well as encouraging Philadelphians to wear Dallas Cowboys hats).

As for just what the point of the Mummers Parade, which began in 1901, is, Squilla said that "it's almost impossible" to describe.

"It's just a celebration of ringing in the New Year with love and festivities and art and culture," he said. "It's a combination of all those things wrapped into one, with a little Mardi Gras wrapped in."