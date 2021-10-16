Madeline Arrington, Philadelphia civic leader who helped tulips bloom in Mantua, dies at 78

Growing up, she was known as "Mad" to family and friends, and attended St. Ignatius Catholic School in West Philadelphia.

She was a 1961 graduate of St. Francis de Sales School, the Powhatan County, Virginia, boarding school established for Black and Native American girls by St. Katharine Drexel and her family.

After high school, she returned to Philadelphia and attended Cheyney University, but did not graduate. She worked for Conrail for many years, and had two daughters and a brief marriage to Edgar Arrington that ended in divorce.

All the while, she saved her money to eventually pursue a dream of becoming a fashion designer. She attended Parson's School of Design in Paris in 1982, and later created her own label and designs.

For a time, she moved to New Jersey and obtained a real estate license.

In 1988, however, Arrington was arrested and incarcerated for over a year after illegal drugs were found in her car, Morrison-Wesley said.

Morrison-Wesley said her mother maintained that the drugs did not belong to her, and years later had her record expunged.