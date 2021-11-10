Longtime ABC anchor Jim Gardner dialing back, to return at end of next year

Longtime 6ABC/WPVI-TV veteran Jim Gardner announced he is dialing back his schedule with Action News and plans to retire at the end of 2022, the news station announced Wednesday.

Gardner informed his colleagues earlier Wednesday of his decision to reduce his schedule by continuing to anchor the 6 p.m. newscast with Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Cecily Tynan. He will no longer anchor the 11 p.m. newscast after early January. His replacement will be announced in the coming months.

“It’s hard to imagine that I have had the opportunity to spend a professional lifetime with colleagues so committed, resourceful and wonderful. They have taught me so much about television journalism and about myself. I am profoundly grateful,” Gardner in a news release.

“I have spent most of my adult life at Action News, and many of our viewers have grown up and experienced life along with me and the on-air team I’ve worked side-by-side with. I’ve been blessed to raise a family here and to be a member of this community over the past 45 years. I feel I have a special relationship with our viewers and the communities we serve, and I plan to continue to enjoy every minute with them over the next year.”