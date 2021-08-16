Local congressional members comment on Afghan withdrawal

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, called for the resignations of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and others over the country’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan that he said has left thousands of people likely to be killed in its wake.
At the same time, Congressman Andy Kim, D-3rd, who served in Afghanistan as an adviser to Generals David Petraeus and John Allen, said through his staff he was doing all he could to get people he knew in Afghanistan out of the country.
Biden will cut short his Camp David vacation and return to Washington, D.C., to address the nation on Afghanistan, his office said Monday.
“Every day I wake up as a congressman … and wonder what’s going to be next. With this administration, it’s been failure after failure after failure,” said Van Drew, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee and Maritime Security Subcommittee.
“It’s time for this president to resign, for this vice president to resign, for the Senate president and our speaker to resign," Van Drew said on the Fox News Show “Sunday Night in America.”
Kim was unavailable for comment Monday, as "the congressman is currently focusing all his time and effort into coordinating getting people in Afghanistan to safety," his office said.
Kim described his efforts on Twitter.
"I continue to struggle to find the words to describe the tragedy in Afghanistan," Kim wrote late Sunday. "I've spent most of the last few days trying to get Afghans that I know out of the country. Their pleas are raw and cannot be ignored. I know full well that some might not make it."
On Monday he Tweeted, "I am getting lots of inquiries from people in Afghanistan or people who know those trying to get to safety. I am compiling names to try and push for evacuation. I cannot promise anything but will do everything I can. Email RepKimEvac@mail.house.gov/."
Kim had issued a statement Friday, before the Taliban took control of Kabul, praising Biden.
“This decision is the right move that finally ends the longest war in American history. As we approach 20 years since September 11th, we honor the thousands who lost their lives that day as well as the over 2,300 U.S. Servicemembers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan," Kim said. "Our military has decimated Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and prevented them from regaining safe haven."
Kim also said Friday the U.S. will remain vigilant against terrorism threats, whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and a co-chair of the House Democratic National Security Task Force.
Also on the show with Van Drew on Sunday was former Trump Administration State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who said tens of thousands of people left in the country who helped the United States over the last 20 years are “sitting ducks to be annihilated by the Taliban.”
On Monday, Van Drew said he called for the resignations out of frustration over what he called a continuous series of bad decisions by the Biden Administration, which he believes are threatening the country's security and power. Also on that list was the southern border crisis, with illegal immigration virtually uncontrolled, he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, however, praised Biden's actions in Afghanistan.
"The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken," Pelosi said in part. "The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions ... Congress shares the President's concern for Afghans who have assisted the U.S. efforts in country, and we passed Special Immigrant Visa legislation to provide for their relocation on a strong, bipartisan basis."
Afghanis who helped the United States are going to be tortured, raped and beheaded, Van Drew said on the show.
“The president promised us this wouldn’t happen, promised it wouldn’t be like Vietnam, with people taken away off the top of the embassy … None of it was right,” Van Drew said.
When asked by host and former GOP Georgia Congressman Trey Gowdy how the exit would have been different under a Republican administration, Van Drew said it would have been conducted with an exit plan using on-the-ground intelligence and with demands made on the Taliban.
“We would have made it extremely clear to the Taliban if they do anything in any way to harm the world around them … the reign of hell is going to come down on them,” Van Drew said. “Instead we’re dealing out of weakness. We’re begging them.”
President Donald Trump had also intended to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan this year.
Earlier Sunday, Van Drew issued a statement on Afghanistan that called Biden’s “decision to simply hand Afghanistan back to the Taliban” right before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks “one of the most shocking and embarrassing failures of leadership in American history.”
But the statement did not call for Biden, or anyone else, to resign.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
