Local congressional members comment on Afghan withdrawal

Kim described his efforts on Twitter.

"I continue to struggle to find the words to describe the tragedy in Afghanistan," Kim wrote late Sunday. "I've spent most of the last few days trying to get Afghans that I know out of the country. Their pleas are raw and cannot be ignored. I know full well that some might not make it."

On Monday he Tweeted, "I am getting lots of inquiries from people in Afghanistan or people who know those trying to get to safety. I am compiling names to try and push for evacuation. I cannot promise anything but will do everything I can. Email RepKimEvac@mail.house.gov/."

Kim had issued a statement Friday, before the Taliban took control of Kabul, praising Biden.

“This decision is the right move that finally ends the longest war in American history. As we approach 20 years since September 11th, we honor the thousands who lost their lives that day as well as the over 2,300 U.S. Servicemembers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan," Kim said. "Our military has decimated Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and prevented them from regaining safe haven."

