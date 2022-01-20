Khan Jamal, jazz vibraphonist known for avant-garde spiritual music, dies at 75

"He loved creating experimental, avant-garde music. But at the same time," Sudler said, "the melodies Khan created were also very beautiful and spiritual."

Sudler was only 19 and Jamal was about 25 when the group began, and they often played at Black liberation community festivals, Mills told The Inquirer in 2019. Its first album, "New Horizon," also known as "Sounds of Liberation," was released in 1972 and was reissued in 2010.

"You always heard music coming out of someone's house, James said. "On my block, I mostly heard jazz."

In a 2009 interview, Jamal talked to filmmaker and musician Jason Fifield about living near John Coltrane's house at 1511 N. 33rd St., where musicians continued to play music long after the saxophonist had left Philadelphia for New York in 1958.

They were invited by Coltrane's "Cousin Mary" Alexander to practice or have jam sessions in the backyard.

"Lots of musicians used to come there," Jamal said in the film. "I used to sit on the steps and listen to them all the time. From that, music was in my blood. I was born a musician."