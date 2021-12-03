Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says he's a Pennsylvania resident now. So why's he still hanging out in his New Jersey mansion?

Mehmet Oz lived in North Jersey for more than three decades. The celebrity known as "Dr. Oz" has invited magazines and TV cameras to his home overlooking the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline to showcase his lifestyle and advice.

Now he's running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

As he leaps into one of the country's most crucial campaigns, Oz, a Republican, says he moved to the Keystone State late last year, specifically to the Montgomery County home owned by his wife's parents. He registered to vote in Pennsylvania, has acquired a driver's license, concealed carry gun permit and medical license in the state, and is reminding voters that in the 1980s he graduated from business and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania.

At the same time, Oz's social media still frequently show him at his North Jersey mansion, long after he says he moved to Pennsylvania. More than 20 posts in the last three months alone appear to show him at his Cliffside Park home, some with New York in the background, others showing the interiors of the house that have been displayed in earlier video clips and magazine profiles.

"He likes to spend as much time with his family as he can so when they aren't traveling here (in Pennsylvania), he spends time with them when he can," said an aide, Casey Contres.