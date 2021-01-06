Gov. Murphy deploys New Jersey State Police to Washington DC, National Guard ready if needed

Gov. Phil Murphy said he will is sending New Jersey State Police to Washington, D.C., to help support local law enforcement efforts there after protesters entered the Capitol Building on Wednesday.
"At the request of D.C. officials, I am deploying the @NJSP (New Jersey State Police) to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy," Murphy tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "We are prepared to deploy the @NJNationalGuard (New Jersey Air National Guard) upon request. May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform."
Protesters entered the Capitol building as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November General Election.
The New Jersey State Police is sending a contingent of 50 troopers.
Murphy called the events in the Washington D.C. "one of the darkest days in American history."
"The president must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power," Murphy wrote in a tweet.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.