Gov. Murphy deploys New Jersey State Police to Washington DC, National Guard ready if needed

Gov. Phil Murphy said he will is sending New Jersey State Police to Washington, D.C., to help support local law enforcement efforts there after protesters entered the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

"At the request of D.C. officials, I am deploying the @NJSP (New Jersey State Police) to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy," Murphy tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "We are prepared to deploy the @NJNationalGuard (New Jersey Air National Guard) upon request. May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform."

Protesters entered the Capitol building as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November General Election.

The New Jersey State Police is sending a contingent of 50 troopers.

Murphy called the events in the Washington D.C. "one of the darkest days in American history."

"The president must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power," Murphy wrote in a tweet.

