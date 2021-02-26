 Skip to main content
First Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive next week pending approval
First Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive next week pending approval

State COVID-19 briefing White House Task Force on Health Equity Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith

State officials on Feb. 26 held a COVID-19 briefing via Zoom with White House Task Force on Health Equity Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

 Ahmad Austin

New Jersey may see a shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as next week.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said the shipment of this single-dose vaccine, which would contain around 70,000, depends on final FDA approval.

"Quite simply, an approval of the Johnson & Johnson application would be a game changer," Murphy said during a virtual coronavirus briefing with state officials. "First off, simply having a third tool in our tool box is critical. An additional 70,000 doses means, in one week, an another 70,000 vaccinated New Jerseyans."

Murphy also reported 3,149 new cases of COVID-19 for a statewide total of 696,000.

The governor confirmed another 46 deaths for a total of 20,861 and 2,331 probable deaths.

Additionally, the state's vaccination count as of mid-morning Friday was 1,899,671, which includes 1,262,124 first doses and 636,947 second doses. Atlantic County has administered 59,029 doses; Cape May County has administered 27,546; and Cumberland County has administered 25,544.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

