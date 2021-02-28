Fauci worried that US virus cases will stick at 70,000 a day

Last Monday, the U.S. passed the milestone of 500,000 deaths to COVID-19; that number is now closer to 512,000. The nation’s first death from the virus was announced during the CPAC meeting a year ago.

The FDA gave formal approval Saturday to a third vaccine for use in the U.S. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single shot, is expected to quickly accelerate the number of people who are fully protected once the company ramps up production later this spring.

Johnson & Johnson is prepared to ship 3 million to 4 million doses in the week ahead.

“You now have three highly efficacious vaccines, for sure,” Fauci said on NBC. “If I would go to a place where they had J&J, I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.”

While the U.S. vaccine rollout has accelerated and is poised to do so further, health officials are worried that states will move too quickly in lifting restrictions, even as more contagious variants are gaining ground.

California this month resumed outdoor high school sporting events, including football games, for first time in a year. New York City resumed indoor dining Feb. 12. Several states have eased mask mandates.