Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.
Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states like Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.
Possible shipment delays have forced New Jersey state health officials and Gov. Phil Murphy to explore other options.
"Because of the nationwide weather situation, we know there are going to be supply chain issues. We’re working with a conservative expectation that our anticipated vaccine deliveries will not arrive as scheduled, " Murphy said Thursday morning. "In this event, we’re making preparations to use existing inventory to satisfy current appointments. However, not all sites may be able to do this. This may result in many appointments needing to be rescheduled."
Vaccination mega sites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties were closed and were expected to reschedule appointments. The site in Bergen County was set to close later Thursday morning. The Gloucester County mega site closed at 2 p.m., and all remaining appointments were rescheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The site at the Atlantic City Convention Center remained open all day.
One public health expert said the delays were unacceptable.
“Having vaccine centers take snow days is just going to back things up more than they already are,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The virus doesn’t take snow days.”
Adalja said people in charge of vaccination efforts must find ways to be more resilient to weather, “just like mailmen can deliver the mail through sleet or snow.” He suggested clinics use better contingency plans. The goal, he said, must be “a continuous assembly line of vaccines going into people’s arms.”
In Washington, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said that in places where vaccination venues have been closed, such as Texas, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours once they are open.
“We want to make sure that as we’ve lost some time in some states for people to get needles in arms, that our partners do all they can to make up that lost ground,” he said.
Some shipments of the vaccine made by Pfizer were delayed in the South because of the bad weather, but the company was unaware of any vaccine spoilage, said spokesman Eamonn Nolan. Pfizer’s vaccines, which must be kept frozen at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, are shipped with dry ice in temperature-controlled containers that last up to 10 days unopened.
The U.S. is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against COVID-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Biden’s first month in office.
"We have communicated regularly with our vaccination sites throughout the week, and we’ll continue to do so," Murphy said. "To be clear, everyone who wishes to be vaccinated will be. With the current national situation, we must be prepared."
Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from people receiving their second dose. The pace of first-dose vaccinations has been largely steady over the past several weeks, hovering around an average of 900,000 shots per day.
Biden is on track to blow past his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office — though the pace must pick up even further to meet his plans to vaccinate nearly all adults by the end of the summer.
The White House also said the government will ramp up genetic analysis of coronavirus samples from around the country to gain information on where more infectious and potentially deadlier mutations may be spreading.
In other developments, Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of second shots of the Moderna vaccine after providers inadvertently used them as first doses. More than 100,000 people may have to reschedule their appointments.
