By any measure, this is a busy era for American hurricanes

The National Hurricane Center gives high chances for both to become tropical depressions in the next few days, though it’s not clear which would become a storm first. Neither is an imminent concern for Virginia.

• The low closer to the Carolinas will be steered northeast and away from the Eastern Seaboard, but its western fringe will continue to bring some high rip current risks but fairly benign rains to nearby coastal areas regardless of how it organizes. Ultimately, it will brush Canada's Maritime Provinces then speed into the North Atlantic as it becomes a non-tropical low.

• As for the disorganized low west of Africa — it’s simply too early to know what if any significance it has for North America. It may encounter some resistance and weaken before nearing the Lesser Antilles, but could still bear watching next week if it approaches the Bahamas.

• Plus, there’s another westbound tropical wave near Cape Verde, though that activity is more likely to stay in the eastern Atlantic if it even develops into a storm.

The typical Atlantic hurricane season wouldn’t get to the “O” storm in the first place and, if so, only in late autumn. Only three seasons since the 1950s had 15 storms before mid-September: 2005, 2011 and 2020 with its record-fast pace of activity.