Bias incidents in New Jersey spiked in 2020, report says

"The fight to stop Asian hate starts with lifting up Asian voices," he said. "The pain of discrimination has been felt by so many across our state and country, and last week’s murders were a stark example of the high cost of inaction.

"Being heard is an important step towards healing and towards the solutions we need right now to put an end to these horrible acts," Kim said.

Anti-Hispanic bias incidents across the state increased 113% from 48 in 2019 to 102 in 2020, the report said. Bias incidents targeting transgender or non-gender conforming individuals also went up 57% from 148 to 232 in 2020.

The state did acknowledge that some of the figures may also reflect efforts by law enforcement to standardize reporting practices.

Bias incident data was compiled using the State Police's New Jersey Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) System, and is released annually. The Office of the Attorney General and State Police announced that beginning in April, reports will be released monthly. Members of the public will have access to these reports.