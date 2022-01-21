Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

WASHINGTON — The annual March for Life anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday, as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America.
The March for Life, which has been ongoing for decades, was held one day before the 49th anniversary of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, as the Supreme Court indicated it will allow states to impose tighter restrictions on abortion with a ruling in the coming months — and possibly overturn the landmark ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.
Some who attended the rally said the mood was overwhelmingly optimistic, with many treating the end of Roe v Wade as an inevitability.
“It doesn’t feel real. There’s so much hope and vibrancy and happiness and joy at this thing,” said Jordan Moorman, of Cincinnati. “I really do believe that we’re in a post-Roe generation.”
Abortion rights groups worry that at least 26 states are in line to further limit abortion access if Roe is weakened or overturned.
Even the possibility that the landmark decision will be overturned or altered prompted the New Jersey Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy to pass the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, codifying the right to an abortion into state law.
“Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey's position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy will remain clear and unchanged," Murphy said during a recent signing ceremony.
Murphy signed the measure in the waning days of his first term, fulfilling a campaign pledge from prior to his reelection in November.
“As the U.S. Supreme Court considers a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade or render it meaningless, it is an important step for our state Legislature to codify our existing right to abortion, currently guaranteed by case law, into statute," said Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey, in a statement at the time the bills passed. "These two bills are both steps forward to protect and improve access to reproductive health care in New Jersey."
Some New Jersey organizations that provide women's health services believe the legislation does little for women's rights on the whole.
Tricia Bradberry, founder and board chair for the Jersey Shore Women's Center, said the bill does not protect all human life and believes "women deserve better than abortions."
Christine Thornley, executive director of Crisis Pregnancy Services in Egg Harbor City, believes the abortion bill makes abortion seem like "the only option" instead of supporting women at being successful mothers.
"It makes me feel the governor wasn’t thinking about everyone in the state," said Thornley. "I think the bill talks a lot of women's rights, but is really an expansion on the abortion bill. It doesn't protect women's rights, it takes away from them," Thornley said.
Wojtowicz said in a statement at the time the bill was passed that it was a reason for New Jersey to celebrate.
“Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey applauds the strong declaration of reproductive rights in S49/A6260, as well as the expansion of birth control access through S413/A4698," said Wojtowicz. "This new legislation ensures decisions about contraception, abortion, and carrying a pregnancy to term are protected in state statute."
National lawmakers from both parties weighed in Friday to note the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and reflect on the shifting political landscape surrounding abortion.
“It has been an eye-opening year for the cause of life in America, and we have made significant progress in defending our youngest and most vulnerable," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House.
“The stakes are higher than ever, with the health and autonomy of women and families across the country hanging in the balance as Republicans work to methodically challenge and overturn Roe," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. “It’s time to sound the alarm and make clear: decisions about our bodies, our health care and our future belong to us."
Dozens of GOP lawmakers appeared at the march personally or as part of a video voicing their allegiance to those in attendance. White House press secretary Jen Psaki took note of the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling as part of Friday's press briefing, saying that “reproductive health care has been under extreme and relentless assault ever since, especially in recent months."
She said the Biden administration was committed to working with Congress to pass a bill that protects the right to provide and access abortion care free from forced waiting periods, biased counseling and other restrictions.
“We’re deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care, and we will defend it with every tool we have," Psaki said.
Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.
