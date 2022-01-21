Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

"It makes me feel the governor wasn’t thinking about everyone in the state," said Thornley. "I think the bill talks a lot of women's rights, but is really an expansion on the abortion bill. It doesn't protect women's rights, it takes away from them," Thornley said.

Wojtowicz said in a statement at the time the bill was passed that it was a reason for New Jersey to celebrate.

“Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey applauds the strong declaration of reproductive rights in S49/A6260, as well as the expansion of birth control access through S413/A4698," said Wojtowicz. "This new legislation ensures decisions about contraception, abortion, and carrying a pregnancy to term are protected in state statute."

National lawmakers from both parties weighed in Friday to note the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and reflect on the shifting political landscape surrounding abortion.

“It has been an eye-opening year for the cause of life in America, and we have made significant progress in defending our youngest and most vulnerable," said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House.