'All we are missing are vaccine doses,' Murphy says

New Jersey has the infrastructure set up to start vaccinating more people against COVID-19 but doesn’t have the supply of shots to meet demand, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the state has opened two-thirds of the mass vaccination sites across the state, with more set up at CVS and Walgreens under a federal partnership, but the number of vaccines coming in each week is just over 100,000.

That’s short of the 470,000 needed to meet demand, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

A mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center is expected to open at the end of this week, according to state Sen. Chris Brown.

So far, New Jersey has administered more than 388,000 doses of the vaccine. That amounts to nearly 4% of the state’s population. Overall, the country has seen about 10.6 million vaccinations, or 3.2% of the population, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“All we are missing are the vaccine doses we need,” Murphy said.

Murphy predicted supply would be short “for some time” and didn’t specify when or how it would increase.